Vulcan Energy’s Project Faces Funding and Compliance Hurdles

May 24, 2024 — 04:57 am EDT

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (AU:VUL) has released an update.

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. emphasizes that its investor presentation does not offerinvestment adviceand contains forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The presentation outlines potential outcomes for its Zero Carbon Lithium Project, noting that additional funding will be needed and may affect share value. The company cautions that ore reserve and mineral resource estimates are JORC Code-compliant but may not align with international standards.

