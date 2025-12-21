Vulcan Energy Resources (VULNF) Price Target Decreased by 13.65% to 3.76

The average one-year price target for Vulcan Energy Resources (OTCPK:VULNF) has been revised to $3.76 / share. This is a decrease of 13.65% from the prior estimate of $4.35 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.22 to a high of $7.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.44% from the latest reported closing price of $3.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Energy Resources. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VULNF is 0.27%, an increase of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.37% to 11,601K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 3,395K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,003K shares , representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VULNF by 29.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,236K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,701K shares , representing a decrease of 20.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VULNF by 42.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,395K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares , representing a decrease of 20.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VULNF by 45.41% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 1,318K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares , representing an increase of 29.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VULNF by 0.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 571K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VULNF by 28.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.