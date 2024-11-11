News & Insights

Vulcan Energy Resources Requests Trading Halt for Funding News

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (AU:VUL) has released an update.

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (ASX: VUL) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement concerning public funding. The halt will remain effective until the market opens on November 13, 2024, or until the announcement is made. This development may present potential opportunities or risks for investors interested in the company’s stock.

