Vulcan Energy Resources (DB:VUL) Price Target Increased by 20.04% to 7.83

The average one-year price target for Vulcan Energy Resources (DB:VUL) has been revised to 7.83 / share. This is an increase of 20.04% from the prior estimate of 6.52 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.84 to a high of 11.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 455.84% from the latest reported closing price of 1.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Energy Resources. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VUL is 0.09%, an increase of 2.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.34% to 6,188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,529K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares, representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 46.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 948K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares, representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 20.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 590K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 50.47% over the last quarter.

IDRV - iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF holds 534K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 35.24% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 469K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 50.07% over the last quarter.

