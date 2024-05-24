News & Insights

Vulcan Energy Resources Cautions Investors in Update

May 24, 2024

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (AU:VUL) has released an update.

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. emphasizes that its presentation should not be considered as financial orinvestment adviceand contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. The company also highlights the need for additional funding for its Zero Carbon Lithium Project, with no guarantee of success or desired outcomes. Investors are reminded to consider their individual financial positions and seek professional advice before making investment decisions.

