Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) Price Target Decreased by 9.07% to 13.29

The average one-year price target for Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) has been revised to 13.29 / share. This is an decrease of 9.07% from the prior estimate of 14.62 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 20.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 208.38% from the latest reported closing price of 4.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Energy Resources. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VUL is 0.08%, an increase of 26.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.59% to 5,084K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,398K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 789K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 18.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 497K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 393K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 21.53% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 379K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

