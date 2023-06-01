Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) Price Target Decreased by 5.50% to 14.62

The average one-year price target for Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) has been revised to 14.62 / share. This is an decrease of 5.50% from the prior estimate of 15.47 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.01 to a high of 20.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 307.16% from the latest reported closing price of 3.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Energy Resources. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VUL is 0.09%, an increase of 74.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.64% to 6,866K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 1,750K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 7.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,398K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 11.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 789K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 18.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 497K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares, representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 4.53% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 405K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 4.55% over the last quarter.

