Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) Price Target Decreased by 14.81% to 11.32

The average one-year price target for Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) has been revised to 11.32 / share. This is an decrease of 14.81% from the prior estimate of 13.29 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.24 to a high of 17.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 398.80% from the latest reported closing price of 2.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Energy Resources. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VUL is 0.09%, an increase of 17.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.18% to 5,931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,398K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 815K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 27.18% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 576K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 15.56% over the last quarter.

IDRV - iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF holds 551K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing an increase of 35.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 5.26% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 511K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares, representing an increase of 23.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 0.30% over the last quarter.

