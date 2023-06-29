Vulcan Energy names deputy CEO Moreno as top boss

Updates with background, details in paragraphs 2-3, quote in graf 4,

June 30 (Reuters) - Australia-listed Vulcan Energy Resources VUL.AX has promoted its Deputy Chief Executive Cris Moreno to CEO, the lithium explorer said on Friday.

Moreno will succeed Francis Wedin, who will move to the role of executive chairman after serving as the company's CEO since 2019.

Francis also founded the company's flagship 'Zero Carbon' lithium project in Upper Rhine Valley, Germany in 2018.

"The changes in leadership are in line with the corporate development as the company transitions from development phase to the execution phase of the lithium project," the company said.

Moreno served in various roles in the lithium chemicals and battery cathode sector in Europe prior to joining Vulcan in 2022.

He had also held senior positions at Santos Ltd STO.AX, Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Shell SHEL.L in the LNG space.

Earlier in the month, Vulcan said it has entered the final stages of mechanical completion of its Lithium Extraction Optimisation Plant (LEOP) in Germany.

It has teamed up with companies like Stellantis STLAM.SI and chemicals producer Nobian GmbH to assist the development of its lithium plant.

