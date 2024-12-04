Vulcan Energy Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (AU:VUL) has released an update.

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. has announced the issuance of 618,596 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are set to be issued on December 5, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its workforce and align employee interests with corporate goals.

