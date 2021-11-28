Vulcan Energy inks deal with Stellantis to supply lithium from German project

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australia-listed lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources VUL.AX on Monday said it signed a binding agreement with Dutch automaker Stellantis NV STLA.MI to supply lithium hydroxide from its German project for an initial five-year period.

Vulcan, one of a number of companies testing a direct lithium extraction (DLE) method that uses less land and groundwater, will supply between 81,000 and 99,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide to Stellantis starting 2026.

Stellantis, which plans to invest over 30 billion euros ($33.92 billion) through 2025 to electrify its vehicle lineup, will use the lithium in three of its battery production facilities in Europe, Vulcan said in a statement.

The announcement comes a week after Vulcan signed a second deal with French automaker Renault SA RENA.PA to supply between 26,000 to 32,000 metric tonnes of battery-grade lithium chemicals from its geothermal brine deposits in Germany.

Vulcan already has supply deals with Belgian recycling group Umicore NV UMI.BR and South Korea's LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS.

Lithium is a core component for making lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles. It has gained traction rapidly as the world moves towards cleaner forms of energy.

($1 = 0.8844 euros)

