Oil
STLA

Vulcan Energy inks binding lithium hydroxide supply deal with LG Energy

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published

Lithium miner Vulcan Energy Resources said on Monday it finalised a binding agreement to sell lithium hydroxide to the battery unit of South Korea's LG Chem from its project in Germany.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Vulcan Energy Resources VUL.AX said on Monday it finalised a binding agreement to sell lithium hydroxide to the battery unit of South Korea's LG Chem 051910.KS from its project in Germany.

The agreement will see LG Energy Solution buy up to 50,000 metric tonnes of battery-grade lithium chemicals over five years starting in 2025 with an option to extend the agreement for a further five years.

The Australia-listed firm said pricing will be based on lithium-hydroxide market prices.

LG Energy, which produces lithium-ion batteries in Poland, the United States, China and South Korea, is expanding capacity to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles.

Vulcan, which aims to produce lithium hydroxide from Germany's Upper Rhine Valley, has already inked supply deals with Volkswagen VOWG_p.DEand Stellantis STLA.MI among others.

Vulcan's process for extracting lithium will produce renewable power and emit no carbon dioxide, it said, unlike Australia's hard rock lithium mining.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STLA

Latest Oil Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular