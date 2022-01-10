STLA

Vulcan Energy, Frankfurt-based Nobian seek to develop lithium plant

Savyata Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Australian lithium producer Vulcan Energy said on Tuesday it is exploring to jointly develop its Central Lithium Plant with Frankfurt-based chemical producer Nobian.

The potential deal comes as demand for lithium hydroxide sees a surge due to shifting preferences towards electric cars, with Vulcan looking to cash in on its position to be a key supplier of raw materials for European automakers, including Volkswagen, Stellantis STLA.MI and Renault RENA.PA.

Lithium hydroxide is a crucial chemical used in making batteries for electric vehicles.

Vulcan and Nobian signed an MoU and a term sheet to explore the joint development, which will occur in phases. The company had already secured a site in Frankfurt for the "zero carbon" lithium plant.

Jürgen Baune, managing director at Nobian, said the deal will allow Nobian to become a key player in supplying raw materials to the battery industry.

