Vulcabras Azaleia (B3:VULC3) Price Target Increased by 9.96% to 21.59

The average one-year price target for Vulcabras Azaleia (B3:VULC3) has been revised to 21.59 / share. This is an increase of 9.96% from the prior estimate of 19.64 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.39% from the latest reported closing price of 19.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcabras Azaleia. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VULC3 is 0.03%, an increase of 32.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.35% to 4,675K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,282K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VULC3 by 65.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,150K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VULC3 by 49.33% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 616K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 452K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 420K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VULC3 by 47.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

