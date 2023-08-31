Vulcabras Azaleia (B3:VULC3) Price Target Increased by 8.45% to 19.64

The average one-year price target for Vulcabras Azaleia (B3:VULC3) has been revised to 19.64 / share. This is an increase of 8.45% from the prior estimate of 18.10 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.56% from the latest reported closing price of 20.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcabras Azaleia. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VULC3 is 0.03%, an increase of 22.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 4,460K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,137K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,122K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 616K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 452K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 424K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

