VUG Owns the Blue Chips. ISCG Bets on the Next Generation. Which Is Better for Your Portfolio?

Key Points

Vanguard Growth ETF provides exposure to large-cap growth at half the expense ratio of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF offers exposure to 951 small-cap stocks, while Vanguard Growth ETF concentrates on 166 large-cap market leaders.

Vanguard Growth ETF has delivered significantly higher 5-year total returns, though iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has slightly outperformed over the trailing 12 months.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF ›

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VUG) provides low-cost exposure to large-cap leaders, while iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCG) captures a diversified basket of smaller emerging companies with different sector concentrations.

Both funds target growth-oriented companies but operate on opposite ends of the market-capitalization spectrum. While ISCG hunts for high-potential small caps, VUG tracks the established giants of the American economy. This choice depends on whether an investor seeks the stability of mega caps or the volatility of small-cap growth.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric ISCG VUG Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.06% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 1, 2026) 33.30% 31.70% Dividend yield 0.60% 1.80% Beta 1.13 1.22 AUM $966.1 million $365.0 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Cost-conscious investors may find the Vanguard fund more appealing due to its 0.03% expense ratio, which is half that of the iShares fund. Additionally, the Vanguard fund offers a significantly higher dividend yield at 1.80%, compared to 0.60% for ISCG.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric ISCG VUG Max drawdown (5 yr) (37.80%) (35.60%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,299 $2,060

What's inside

Vanguard Growth ETF concentrates its portfolio on 166 holdings, leaning heavily into technology at 54%, communication services at 17%, and consumer cyclical at 12%. Its largest positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 13.33%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 11.53%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 8.77%. The fund was launched in 2004 and has paid $1.59 per share over the trailing 12 months.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF provides much broader diversification with 951 holdings and a primary tilt toward industrials at 25%, technology at 21%, and healthcare at 15%. Top holdings include Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) at 1.97%, Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) at 0.85%, and ATI (NYSE:ATI) at 0.76%. Also launched in 2004, this ETF has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.35 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Large-cap and small-cap growth stocks represent very different bets on the future. Large caps like those in VUG, such as Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft, are proven, globally dominant businesses with deep resources, established revenue streams, and the scale to weather economic downturns. They don't always grow the fastest, but they rarely disappear. Small-cap growth stocks like those in ISCG are earlier in their journey. They carry more room to multiply in value, but also more risk of stumbling before they get there.

VUG's fee is half of ISCG's, though both are low enough that the difference amounts to just a few dollars annually per $10,000 invested. The real decision is about temperament and time horizon. VUG delivers smoother, more predictable growth driven by companies investors already know. ISCG holds around 1,000 smaller companies where the next breakout business could be hiding, but so could the next disappointment.

For investors building a core long-term portfolio, VUG's stability, massive scale, and proven track record make it the stronger foundation. ISCG works best as a complement for those willing to add small-cap growth exposure alongside an existing large-cap core, accepting more volatility in pursuit of higher long-term upside.

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Sara Appino has positions in Apple, Nvidia, and Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Lumentum, Microsoft, Nvidia, Sterling Infrastructure, and Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.