Vue International's bid for Cineworld stalls - Sky News

March 16, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra and Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Adds background, more details

March 16 (Reuters) - London-based cinema operator Vue International has not been able to pursue discussions about a deal for struggling rival Cineworld Group CINE.L, after it was frozen out of a sale process run by Cineworld's advisers, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Cineworld, the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, is exploring a sale and looking at a possible plan of reorganisation to fix its debt-ridden balance sheet as it aims to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the first half of this year.

It was unclear whether the discussions would be revived, the Sky report added.

Cineworld and Vue International declined to comment on the report.

Sky News had reported last week Picturehouse founder Lyn Goleby held talks with Vue about buying back the chain sold to the bankrupt cinema operator in 2012, a move that would have assisted Vue from a competition perspective.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.