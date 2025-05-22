$VTYX stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VTYX stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,411,163 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VTYX:
$VTYX Insider Trading Activity
$VTYX insiders have traded $VTYX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTYX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAJU MOHAN (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 500,000 shares for an estimated $959,889 and 0 sales.
- SHEILA GUJRATHI purchased 130,000 shares for an estimated $300,573
- JOHN NUSS (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,167 shares for an estimated $81,541.
$VTYX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $VTYX stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,472,971 shares (-91.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,993,916
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,256,793 shares (-76.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,745,311
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,170,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,942,300
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,088,129 shares (-68.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,551,348
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,452,797 shares (+137.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,820,716
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 2,391,114 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,236,539
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,634,715 shares (-65.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,879,922
