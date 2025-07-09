Stocks
VTYX

$VTYX stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 09, 2025 — 04:17 pm EDT

$VTYX stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,493,086 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $VTYX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $VTYX stock page):

$VTYX Insider Trading Activity

$VTYX insiders have traded $VTYX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTYX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN NUSS (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 1,887 shares for an estimated $2,019

$VTYX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $VTYX stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG removed 3,472,971 shares (-91.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,993,916
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,256,793 shares (-76.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,745,311
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,088,129 shares (-68.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,551,348
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,452,797 shares (+137.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,820,716
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,634,715 shares (-65.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,879,922
  • SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,464,142 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,683,763
  • REDMILE GROUP, LLC added 1,445,615 shares (+1164.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,662,457

