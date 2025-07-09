$VTYX stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VTYX stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,493,086 of trading volume.

$VTYX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VTYX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $VTYX stock page ):

$VTYX insiders have traded $VTYX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTYX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN NUSS (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 1,887 shares for an estimated $2,019

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VTYX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $VTYX stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $VTYX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.