VTv Therapeutics Posts Wider FY25 Loss, Advances Phase 3 CATT1 Trial For Type 1 Diabetes

(RTTNews) - vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and outlined continued progress across its late-stage diabetes pipeline, led by, Cadisegliatin the company's oral, liver-selective glucokinase activator being developed as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for type 1 diabetes.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, vTv recorded a net loss attributable to shareholders of $7.1 million or $0.58 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million or $0.55 per basic share in the same period of 2024.

For the full year, the company reported a net loss of $27.0 million or $3.20 per basic share, widening from $18.5 million or $3.20 per basic share, driven primarily by increased research and development spending as the Phase 3 program advanced.

The company ended 2025 with $88.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, supported by an $80 million private placement completed in September 2025. Management said the strengthened balance sheet provides a funding runway "well past" the anticipated topline readout of the Phase 3 CATT1 trial.

vTv highlighted 2025 as a year of meaningful progress, including initiation of patient dosing in the Phase 3 CATT1 trial evaluating Cadisegliatin as an adjunct to insulin in T1D. While enrollment initially progressed more slowly than expected, the company expanded the number of participating sites and increased patient engagement, resulting in a significant acceleration in enrollment momentum. Based on current trends, vTv expects to complete enrollment in the third quarter of 2026.

Cadisegliatin, also known as TTP399, is a potential first-in-class oral therapy designed to improve glycemic control by selectively activating glucokinase in the liver. The candidate has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. FDA. vTv is also supporting a Phase 2 clinical study protocol submitted in Abu Dhabi to evaluate Cadisegliatin in type 2 diabetes, expanding its potential reach beyond T1D.

In early 2026, the company received an additional $20 million milestone payment from Newsoara Biopharma under an amended licensing agreement that granted Newsoara global rights to vTv's selective PDE4 inhibitor, HPP737. The deal includes up to $50 million in development milestones, $65 million in sales milestones, and tiered royalties.

vTv also strengthened its scientific advisory board in 2025 with the addition of four internationally recognized diabetes and endocrinology experts- Alfonso Galderisi, MD, PhD, Mark Evans, MD, Chantal Mathieu, MD, PhD, and Klara Klein, MD, PhD- who will support the late-stage development of Cadisegliatin.

VTVT has traded between $14.00 and $44.00 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading session at $35.02, down 4.11%.

