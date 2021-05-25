vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At vTv Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Richard Nelson for US$172k worth of shares, at about US$2.86 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.41). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months vTv Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:VTVT Insider Trading Volume May 25th 2021

vTv Therapeutics Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at vTv Therapeutics. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$199k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our information indicates that vTv Therapeutics insiders own about US$540k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

What Might The Insider Transactions At vTv Therapeutics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that vTv Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that vTv Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

