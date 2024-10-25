News & Insights

Stocks

vTv Therapeutics Faces License Agreement Termination

October 25, 2024 — 05:01 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

vTv Therapeutics ( (VTVT) ) has issued an update.

OnKure Therapeutics plans to terminate its License Agreement with vTv Therapeutics LLC, ending the development of the ppar-δ agonist program. This move, effective January 2025, might impact investors interested in the pharmaceutical collaborations and the future of vTv’s intellectual property ventures.

Learn more about VTVT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTVT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.