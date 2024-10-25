vTv Therapeutics Faces License Agreement Termination

vTv Therapeutics ( (VTVT) ) has issued an update.

OnKure Therapeutics plans to terminate its License Agreement with vTv Therapeutics LLC, ending the development of the ppar-δ agonist program. This move, effective January 2025, might impact investors interested in the pharmaceutical collaborations and the future of vTv’s intellectual property ventures.

Learn more about VTVT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.