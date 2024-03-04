News & Insights

VTv Submits Study Protocol Of Phase 3 Study Of Cadisegliatin To FDA; Stock Down

March 04, 2024

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT), Monday announced the submission of the study protocol of its first Phase 3 trial study of cadisegliatin to the U.S. Food and Administration or FDA for the treatment of patients with Type 1 Diabetes.

The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of cadisegliatin. The primary endpoint of the study will compare the incidence of Level 2 or Level 3 hypoglycemic events between cadisegliatin-treated subjects and those in the placebo group.

Further, the first patient will be enrolled in the second quarter of 2024, the company stated.

Currently, vTv's stock is sliding 4.72 percent, to $15.77 on the Nasdaq.

