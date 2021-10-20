VTv Names Deepa Prasad New CEO

(RTTNews) - vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) a company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for type 1 diabetes and psoriasis, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Deepa Prasad as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

The latest appointment of Deepa follows the retirement of Stephen Holcombe, who previously served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of vTv.

Deepa brings over 20 years of healthcare experience spanning venture capital, biotech investment banking, general management, startups and legislation. She most recently served as Managing Director at WestRiver Group, where she led the firm's investments in Design Therapeutics (DSGN), $3B Headspace Health, and Curai.

She currently sits on the Board of Design Therapeutics and is an Independent Advisor to Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals.

