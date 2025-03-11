VTV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $170.84, changing hands as low as $170.45 per share. Vanguard Value shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTV's low point in its 52 week range is $154.12 per share, with $182.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.03.

