VTV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $139.98, changing hands as high as $140.47 per share. Vanguard Value shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTV's low point in its 52 week range is $130.89 per share, with $147.725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.