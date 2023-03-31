VTV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $137.34, changing hands as high as $137.96 per share. Vanguard Value shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTV's low point in its 52 week range is $122.54 per share, with $151.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.70.

