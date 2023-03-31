VTV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $137.34, changing hands as high as $137.96 per share. Vanguard Value shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VTV's low point in its 52 week range is $122.54 per share, with $151.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.70.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Funds Holding PSUN
TSBK YTD Return
Institutional Holders of MBUU
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.