VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares Discloses $433.98K Position in RE (EPA:RE)

Fintel reports that VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,212.16K shares of (EPA:RE) valued at $433.98K.

In their previous filing dated March 1, 2023 they reported 1,191.36K shares, an increase of 1.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1331 funds or institutions reporting positions in RE. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RE is 0.30%, an increase of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 45,330K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 1,624K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096K shares, representing a decrease of 29.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RE by 66.88% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 1,599K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 96.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RE by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,178K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares, representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RE by 39.72% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,036K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares, representing a decrease of 11.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RE by 79.23% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,003K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RE by 96,836.12% over the last quarter.

RE Maintains 6.10% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.10%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.