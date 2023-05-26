VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares Discloses $137.82K Position in QuidelOrtho (XBRN:QL1SR)

Fintel reports that VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,547.02K shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (XBRN:QL1SR) valued at $137.82K.

In their previous filing dated March 1, 2023 they reported 1,505.23K shares, an increase of 2.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuidelOrtho. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QL1SR is 0.30%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 72,026K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlyle Group holds 12,460K shares. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,620K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,506K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QL1SR by 1.14% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,282K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares, representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QL1SR by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,974K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,798K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QL1SR by 18.10% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,995K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QL1SR by 1.68% over the last quarter.

