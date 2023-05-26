VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares Discloses $129.94K Position in WEATHERFORD INTL (WFTLF)

Fintel reports that VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,189.42K shares of WEATHERFORD INTL PLC (WFTLF) valued at $129.94K.

In their previous filing dated March 1, 2023 they reported 2,155.62K shares, an increase of 1.57%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEATHERFORD INTL. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 7.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFTLF is 0.34%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 70,073K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,823K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFTLF by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 4,022K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,922K shares, representing a decrease of 22.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFTLF by 81,810.93% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 2,292K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,669K shares, representing a decrease of 103.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFTLF by 102.17% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,856K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares, representing an increase of 38.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFTLF by 96.01% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,855K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing an increase of 50.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFTLF by 128.04% over the last quarter.

