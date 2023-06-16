VTRS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.26, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Viatris Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VTRS's low point in its 52 week range is $8.42 per share, with $12.3993 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.29. The VTRS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
