$VTRS Earnings Results: $VTRS Reports Quarterly Earnings

$VTRS ($VTRS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, missing estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $3,528,100,000, missing estimates of $3,686,600,453 by $-158,500,453.

$VTRS Insider Trading Activity

$VTRS insiders have traded $VTRS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJIV MALIK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,934,716 .

. PAUL CAMPBELL (See Remarks) sold 26,925 shares for an estimated $346,686

$VTRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 384 institutional investors add shares of $VTRS stock to their portfolio, and 540 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

