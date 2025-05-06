Stocks
VTRS

$VTRS Earnings Preview: Recent $VTRS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 06, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$VTRS ($VTRS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,299,932,305 and earnings of $0.50 per share.

$VTRS Insider Trading Activity

$VTRS insiders have traded $VTRS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PAUL CAMPBELL (See Remarks) sold 26,925 shares for an estimated $346,686

$VTRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 377 institutional investors add shares of $VTRS stock to their portfolio, and 521 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 23,795,001 shares (-67.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,254,458
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 9,894,517 shares (+20.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,186,736
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,733,850 shares (+135.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,386,432
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 4,531,144 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,412,742
  • HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 2,958,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,828,345
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,892,550 shares (+3.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,194,110
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,880,741 shares (-39.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,865,225

$VTRS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VTRS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTRS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$VTRS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VTRS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

