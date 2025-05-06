$VTRS Earnings Preview: Recent $VTRS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$VTRS ($VTRS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,299,932,305 and earnings of $0.50 per share.
$VTRS Insider Trading Activity
$VTRS insiders have traded $VTRS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL CAMPBELL (See Remarks) sold 26,925 shares for an estimated $346,686
$VTRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 377 institutional investors add shares of $VTRS stock to their portfolio, and 521 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 23,795,001 shares (-67.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,254,458
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 9,894,517 shares (+20.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,186,736
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,733,850 shares (+135.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,386,432
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 4,531,144 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,412,742
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 2,958,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,828,345
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,892,550 shares (+3.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,194,110
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,880,741 shares (-39.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,865,225
$VTRS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VTRS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTRS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
$VTRS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VTRS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.