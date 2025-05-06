$VTRS Earnings Preview: Recent $VTRS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$VTRS ($VTRS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,299,932,305 and earnings of $0.50 per share.

$VTRS Insider Trading Activity

$VTRS insiders have traded $VTRS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL CAMPBELL (See Remarks) sold 26,925 shares for an estimated $346,686

$VTRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 377 institutional investors add shares of $VTRS stock to their portfolio, and 521 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VTRS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VTRS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTRS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$VTRS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VTRS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

