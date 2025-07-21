VTRS Down on Late-Stage Study Failure of Eye Disease Drug

Viatris, Inc. VTRS announced that a late-stage study on pipeline candidate MR-139 (pimecrolimus0.3%), ophthalmic ointment, failed to meet the primary endpoints in subjects with blepharitis.

Consequently, shares of VTRS tumbled 4.21% following the announcement.

VTRS’ share price has dropped 26.8% year to date compared with the industry’s 9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on VTRS’ Ophthalmology Drug

MR-139 3001 is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-masked prospective phase III study. Approximately 477 patients were randomized to receive either MR-139 or placebo, self-administered to the eyelids twice daily, treated and observed over 12 weeks.

However, the study did not meet its primary endpoint of complete resolution of debris after six weeks of twice daily dosing.

Hence, VTRS is evaluating the appropriate next steps for the phase III program, which may include revising the planned additional phase III study.

VTRS ophthalmology portfolio comprises novel therapies like Tyrvayaand Ryzumvi. The company is also progressing a differentiated pipeline that addresses unmet needs in anterior segment conditions.

In June 2025, Viatrisannounced positive top-line results from its phase III LYNX-2 trial of MR-142 in keratorefractivepatients experiencing visual disturbances under mesopic, low-contrast conditions.

The company also announced positive top-line results from its second pivotal phase III VEGA-3 Trial of MR-141 in treating presbyopia.

VTRS Efforts to Strengthen Portfolio

Viatris has also created an ophthalmology franchise with the acquisitions of Oyster Point Pharma and FamyLife Sciences.

Viatrisboasts of a broad and diverse portfolio, which it is revamping with strategic acquisitions and divestitures. Branded drug sales benefit from the company’s portfolio expansion in Emerging Markets, along with robust growth in Greater China and Developed Markets.

The company is seeking to restructure its business following the sale of its biosimilar portfolio. Viatrisalso divested its over-the-counter and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients businesses in India and its women's healthcare to streamline its core operations. The proceeds from these divestitures will be used to pay debt.

VTRS’ Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Viatris currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the pharma/biotech sector are Bayer BAYRY and Johnson & Johnson JNJ, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BAYRY’s 2025 EPS estimate has increased from $1.19 to $1.30 for 2025 over the past 90 days, while that for 2026 has gone up from $1.28 to $1.35 over the same timeframe. Year to date, shares of Bayer have surged 63.5%.

BAYRY’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters, matched twice and missed on the remaining occasion, the average negative surprise being 13.91%.

J&J’s EPS estimate for 2025 has risen from $10.60 to $10.83 over the past 60 days, while that for 2026 has increased from $10.98 to $11.33 over the same timeframe.





One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.