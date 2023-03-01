VTR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.87, changing hands as low as $47.24 per share. Ventas Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTR's low point in its 52 week range is $35.33 per share, with $64.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.32. The VTR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

