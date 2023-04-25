News & Insights

VTR

VTR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

April 25, 2023 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.21, changing hands as high as $46.63 per share. Ventas Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Ventas Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VTR's low point in its 52 week range is $35.33 per share, with $58.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.48. The VTR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

