VTR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.56, changing hands as high as $55.12 per share. Ventas Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTR's low point in its 52 week range is $45.44 per share, with $61.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.97. The VTR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

