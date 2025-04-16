$VTLE stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VTLE stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,615,110 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VTLE:
$VTLE Insider Trading Activity
$VTLE insiders have traded $VTLE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRYAN LEMMERMAN (EVP & CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $207,300
- MARK DAVID DENNY (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,974 shares for an estimated $123,841
- KATHRYN ANNE HILL (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,673 shares for an estimated $117,601
- RICHARD D CAMPBELL purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $88,750
$VTLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $VTLE stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,274,011 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,392,420
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 669,191 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,691,385
- CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP added 616,621 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,065,921
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 478,623 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,799,023
- ANCIENT ART, L.P. removed 403,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,482,404
- LSP INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 293,603 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,078,204
- UBS GROUP AG added 263,611 shares (+288.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,150,852
