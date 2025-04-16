$VTLE stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VTLE stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,615,110 of trading volume.

$VTLE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VTLE:

$VTLE insiders have traded $VTLE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN LEMMERMAN (EVP & CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $207,300

MARK DAVID DENNY (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,974 shares for an estimated $123,841

KATHRYN ANNE HILL (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,673 shares for an estimated $117,601

RICHARD D CAMPBELL purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $88,750

$VTLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $VTLE stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

