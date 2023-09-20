VTIP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (Symbol: VTIP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.37, changing hands as low as $47.34 per share. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VTIP's low point in its 52 week range is $46.535 per share, with $49.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.34.
