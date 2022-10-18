Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF, where 21,538,598 units were destroyed, or a 5.1% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the KESG ETF, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: VTIP, KESG: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.