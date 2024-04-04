Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF, where 8,956,028 units were destroyed, or a 3.8% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF, which lost 750,000 of its units, representing a 25.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of KCE, in morning trading today Robinhood Markets is off about 1.5%, and Virtu Financial is up by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: VTIP, KCE: Big ETF Outflows

