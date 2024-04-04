And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF, which lost 750,000 of its units, representing a 25.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of KCE, in morning trading today Robinhood Markets is off about 1.5%, and Virtu Financial is up by about 0.8%.
VIDEO: VTIP, KCE: Big ETF Outflows
