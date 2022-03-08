VTIP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (Symbol: VTIP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.01, changing hands as high as $52.07 per share. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTIP's low point in its 52 week range is $50.59 per share, with $52.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.04.

