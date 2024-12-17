Is VTIBX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you're looking for an International Bond - Developed fund category, then a possible option is Vanguard Total International Bond Index Investor (VTIBX). VTIBX has no Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, but we have been able to look into other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost.

Objective

The world of International Bond - Developed funds is an area filled with different choices, like VTIBX. International Bond - Developed funds focus on fixed income securities from developed nations besides the United States. This usually results in countries like Japan, Germany, the UK, France, and Australia dominating the list of top holdings. Funds here offer geographic diversification, but they can also introduce currency risk into the picture as well.

History of Fund/Manager

VTIBX is a part of the Vanguard Group family of funds, a company based out of Malvern, PA. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Investor made its debut in May of 2013, and since then, VTIBX has accumulated about $18.32 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by Joshua Barrickman who has been in charge of the fund since May of 2013.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 0.09%, and is in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -0.65%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. VTIBX's standard deviation over the past three years is 6.17% compared to the category average of 11.55%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 5.31% compared to the category average of 12.05%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

VTIBX carries a beta of 0.67, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a negative alpha of -0.56, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, VTIBX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.13% compared to the category average of 0.82%. From a cost perspective, VTIBX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Your research on the International Bond - Developed segment doesn't have to stop here.

