VTI vs. VTV: Which of These Ultra-Popular Vanguard ETFs Is the Better Investment Right Now?

Key Points

VTI offers exposure across the entire U.S. equity spectrum, whereas VTV concentrates specifically on large-cap value companies.

Both funds share an ultra-low 0.03% expense ratio, but VTV provides a higher dividend yield.

VTI is more technology-focused, while VTV tilts toward financial services.

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The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) and the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VTV) are both strong investments that can help protect against risk, but they differ in their underlying portfolios.

While one provides comprehensive exposure to the entire U.S. market, the other tilts toward stable, dividend-paying stocks. Here’s how these ultra-popular ETFs compare in the ways that matter to investors.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VTV VTI Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 13, 2026) 26.89% 24.78% Dividend yield 1.88% 1.01% Beta (5Y monthly) 0.72 1.03 Assets under management (AUM) $179.0 billion $660.7 billion

Both funds offer an exceptionally low 0.03% expense ratio, making them among the most affordable options in their categories. For income-seekers, the value-focused VTV provides a higher trailing-12-month dividend payout than VTI.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VTV VTI Max drawdown (5 yr) -17.03% -25.36% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,744 $1,779

What's inside

VTI offers a massive portfolio of 3,484 stocks spanning small-, mid-, and large-cap companies. It tracks a broad index that encompasses both growth and value styles, providing a comprehensive view of the domestic equity market.

The portfolio is heavily weighted toward technology at around 34% of assets, followed by financial services and communication services. Its largest positions include Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft.

VTV focuses on a more concentrated selection of 309 large-cap value stocks. Unlike its broader peer, it targets companies identified as undervalued by specific fundamental metrics. This strategy results in a distinct sector profile, led by financial services, which accounts for around 22% of assets, followed by healthcare and industrials. Its largest positions include JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway, and Exxon Mobil.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

VTI and VTV both offer stability and consistency, but they take different approaches.

VTI provides maximum diversification, aiming to encapsulate the entire U.S. market. It holds stocks ranging from small-cap growth to large-cap value and everything in between, delivering broad exposure to the overall market.

This level of diversification can help limit risk. While tech stocks account for around one-third of the fund, mirroring the overall market, that’s still less than many other funds’ tech allocations. Compared to, say, a growth ETF, broad-market ETFs can help cushion against tech’s inevitable volatility.

VTV’s strength is in its focus on large value stocks. These companies are often well-established with a long history of stability, which can also hedge against risk. While value stocks can sometimes underperform other types of stocks, they often make up for it with higher dividend yields.

The right choice for you will depend mostly on your goals. VTI’s broad-market exposure makes it a popular core portfolio holding, ideal for investors seeking ample diversification. VTV, on the other hand, offers consistent dividends and access to a smaller portfolio of stable and reliable companies that are less prone to volatility.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.