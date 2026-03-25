VTI vs. VTV: Is Broad Market Diversification or Value Investing the Better Buy Right Now?

Key Points

VTV and VTI both offer ultra-low 0.03% expenses, but VTV stands out for its higher dividend yield.

VTI offers broader diversification, but with more volatility and deeper drawdowns.

VTV leans into financials and healthcare, while VTI is heavily weighted toward technology.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ›

The Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VTV) and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) are both solid investments, but they approach the U.S. equity market differently.

VTV targets large-cap value stocks, emphasizing established companies in sectors like financials and healthcare. VTI, on the other hand, captures nearly the entire U.S. stock market, spanning large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks across all sectors.

This comparison breaks down the key differences to help investors decide which approach may better align with their goals.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VTV VTI Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of March 25, 2026) 15.29% 15.18% Dividend yield 1.88% 1.11% Beta (5Y monthly) 0.76 1.04 AUM $238.6 billion $2.1 trillion

VTV and VTI offer identical expense ratios, making them among the most affordable index ETFs available. VTV, however, offers a higher dividend yield, which could appeal to income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VTV VTI Max drawdown (5 y) -17.04% -25.37% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,716 $1,714

What's inside

VTI tracks nearly the entire U.S. stock universe, holding 3,503 stocks across large-, mid-, and small-cap companies. Its sector mix skews heavily toward technology (making up 31% of assets), followed by financial services and consumer cyclicals. The largest positions are Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. With almost 25 years of history and no unusual structural quirks, VTI offers broad, low-cost diversification across the market.

VTV, in contrast, holds 312 large-cap value stocks, tilting toward financial services (22%), healthcare, and industrials. Its top holdings include Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, and Exxon Mobil. It was launched in 2004, providing a long track record of exposure to mature companies in established sectors.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Both of these ETFs aim to provide stability, but they take different approaches.

Investors seeking maximum diversification may lean toward VTI, as it holds stocks of all sizes across all sectors of the market. Increased diversification can help limit risk during periods of volatility, as it’s less likely that a single stock or industry will significantly affect the fund’s performance.

VTV is much narrower, with roughly one-tenth the holdings of VTI. However, it specifically targets value stocks, which are generally more stable investments and less vulnerable to market volatility.

VTI is far more concentrated in tech compared to VTV, which can be a double-edged sword. Tech stocks tend to outperform other areas of the market over time, meaning VTI could have greater earning potential over decades. However, because tech tends to be more volatile, expect deeper drawdowns with VTI than with VTV.

One other key difference is dividend yield. Value stocks are known for higher yields, as mature companies often pay more in dividends than growth stocks. If building a stream of passive dividend income is important to you, VTV could have the edge.

The right investment for you will depend on your priorities. Investors seeking greater diversification and exposure to tech stocks may prefer VTI, while those looking for more dividend income and less volatility might opt for VTV instead.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,325!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,074,070!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Nvidia, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, and Vanguard Value ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.