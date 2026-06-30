VTI vs. SPTM: Which Total Stock Market ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors?

Key Points

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) holds more than twice as many companies as the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM).

Both funds carry a minimal 0.03% expense ratio, making them among the most cost-effective options for total market exposure.

Both funds provide a similar dividend yield of roughly 1%.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ›

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) and the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPTM) both offer ultra-low-cost access to the U.S. market, though VTI provides broader small-cap coverage.

Investors weighing a single-fund solution for total market exposure often land on one of these two options. While both target the same broad goal, they follow different benchmarks, which leads to meaningfully different holding counts.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SPTM VTI Issuer State Street Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-year return (as of June 29, 2026) 22.37% 22.82% Dividend yield 1.04% 1.01% Beta 1.01 1.03 AUM $13.6 billion $2.3 trillion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

These two funds have identical expense ratios, both charging a rock-bottom 0.03%. Both funds also offer a very similar dividend yield of roughly 1%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SPTM VTI Max drawdown (5 yr) (24.15%) (25.36%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,829 $1,767

What's inside

VTI is built for breadth, holding a total of 3,484 companies. Its largest positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 6.7%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 6.3%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 4.6%. Its sector weightings include technology at 37.0%, followed by financial services at 11.3% and communication services at 9.8%.

By comparison, SPTM takes a narrower approach, tracking the S&P Composite 1500 Index, and holds 1,511 positions. Its top three positions are the same as VTI’s -- with Nvidia at 7.3%, Apple at 6.5%, and Microsoft at 4.8%. Its sector weightings include technology at 37.4%, financial services at 11.4%, and consumer cyclical at 10.0%.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The number that jumps out here is the holdings gap: VTI's 3,484 stocks versus SPTM's 1,511. That's the practical difference between owning virtually the entire investable U.S. stock market -- including small-caps and micro-caps -- versus owning a relatively more concentrated fund that leans toward larger, more established companies. For investors who want true total-market diversification, that extra small-cap exposure is often the whole point of choosing a fund like VTI in the first place.

In practice, though, the two funds behave very similarly day to day -- with comparable one- and five-year returns. Both are dominated by the same mega-cap technology names, both charge the same razor-thin 0.03% fee, and both have similar sector breakdowns. That's typical for funds chasing the same broad goal of owning the U.S. market, even when they use different index providers to get there.

For most long-term investors, the choice here probably just comes down to personal preference: VTI offers slightly greater diversification, while SPTM offers a comparable -- but narrower -- basket of stocks at the same rock-bottom cost. Either way, both funds remain efficient, low-fee vehicles for investors who'd rather own the whole market than bet on individual stocks.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2026.

Andy Gould has positions in Apple and Nvidia and has the following options: long January 2027 $125 calls on Nvidia and short January 2027 $125 puts on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.