VTI, VPN: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, which added 28,987,956 units, or a 3.0% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VTI, in morning trading today Apple is down about 0.6%, and Microsoft is higher by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the VPN ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

