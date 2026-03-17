VTI Offers Broader Market Access Than ITOT, But Is It the Better Total Stock Market ETF? Here's What You Need to Know

Key Points

VTI and ITOT cost the same and track nearly identical segments of the U.S. stock market.

Both funds delivered almost identical total returns and risk profiles over the past year.

VTI holds more stocks and is much larger by assets under management.

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The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) and the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:ITOT) both aim to capture the full U.S. equity market, spanning large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks with broad sector exposure.

This comparison looks at cost, performance, portfolio makeup, and practical differences to help investors decide which may better suit a total-market approach.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VTI ITOT Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of March 17, 2026) 20.39% 20.26% Dividend yield 1.11% 1.10% AUM $2.1 trillion $80.7 billion Beta (5Y monthly) 1.04 1.04

VTI and ITOT are equally affordable, each charging a 0.03% expense ratio. They also post a nearly identical dividend yield, so neither offers a meaningful cost or payout advantage.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VTI ITOT Max drawdown (5 y) -25.37% -25.35% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,700 $1,698

What's inside

ITOT tracks the S&P Total Market Index, covering 2,482 stocks and providing exposure to technology (31%), financial services (12%), and consumer cyclical (10%) sectors. Its largest holdings are Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. The fund has been in existence for over 22 years and does not employ any leverage, currency hedging, or ESG screens.

VTI, by comparison, is even broader, holding 3,503 stocks and offering similar sector weights — technology at 31%, financial services at 12%, and consumer cyclical at 10%. Its top positions match ITOT’s, though the exact weightings differ slightly. Both funds provide diversified access to the U.S. market without notable quirks or strategy overlays.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

VTI and ITOT are incredibly similar in most meaningful ways. They offer the same expense ratio and almost identical dividend yields, leading to no meaningful difference in fees or income.

They also have the same beta and roughly the same max drawdown, meaning they’ve experienced very similar levels of volatility over the last five years. Their one- and five-year total returns are also aligned, signalling very similar performance.

There are two key differences, however: the number of holdings and assets under management (AUM). VTI is larger on both accounts, which could give it an edge for some investors.

While both ETFs aim for broad market coverage, VTI holds over 1,000 more stocks than ITOT. To be fair, that extra diversification hasn’t necessarily translated to a difference in performance or risk profile. But for investors seeking as much exposure to U.S. equities as possible, VTI is significantly broader.

VTI also has a much larger AUM of $2 trillion compared to ITOT’s $81 billion. A greater AUM can lead to more liquidity, making it easier for investors to buy and sell large amounts at once. This may not be a deciding factor for many everyday investors, but given that it’s one of the few data points distinguishing these very similar ETFs, it’s worth considering.

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Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.