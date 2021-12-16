VTI, FTXD: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, which added 22,824,960 units, or a 1.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VTI, in morning trading today Microsoft is off about 0.7%, and Apple is lower by about 1.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF, which added 250,000 units, for a 35.7% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FTXD, in morning trading today Cvs Health is up about 0.6%, and Autozone is higher by about 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.