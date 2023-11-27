Vtex - (VTEX) Price Target Increased by 18.55% to 7.91

The average one-year price target for Vtex - (NYSE:VTEX) has been revised to 7.90 / share. This is an increase of 18.55% from the prior estimate of 6.67 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.57% from the latest reported closing price of 6.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vtex -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTEX is 1.01%, an increase of 78.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.80% to 44,252K shares. The put/call ratio of VTEX is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 19,875K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 6,612K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,201K shares, representing an increase of 51.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Riverwood Capital Management holds 5,348K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,370K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares, representing an increase of 30.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 53.28% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 768K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 44.26% over the last quarter.

Vtex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables its customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, VTEX has been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Its platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality. As of December 31, 2020, VTEX was trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

